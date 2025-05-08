Mother’s Day events: International Plaza celebration, train rides, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunday will be a day to celebrate all mothers across the community. There are so many events happening in the Rochester area ahead of and on Mother’s Day. Here is your guide.

The International Plaza (Sunday)

The International Plaza on North Clinton Avenue is holding a Mother’s Day celebration with live music, food, and local vendors. It’s happening during Market Days, which take place every Sunday. The free celebration runs from 1 to 5 p.m. La Krema will be the special performer.

Lilac Festival (Friday, May 9 through Sunday, May 18)

The Lilec Festival is holding some special events for Mother’s Day. On Sunday, the festival will hold a photo session in the flowers at Highland Park to celebrate mothers. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is happening in 10-minute slots.

Guests can also build their own family keychain keepsake. There will also be Mother’s Day Swag Bags available, complete with a commemorative cup, coffee drink voucher, glass of wine voucher, and a Lilac Scratch off ticket.

Other events for Mother’s Day weekend also include Art in the Park, Small Business Circle, and live music. You can see News10NBC’s guide to the festival here.

Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum (Saturday)

The Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum is holding train rides on Saturday to celebrate Mother’s Day. The vintage train rides will depart from the historic 1909 Erie Railroad train station.

All moms will get complimentary coffee or tea and a pastry on the ride. Visitors can also check out New York’s largest collection of historic trains. You can get tickets and learn more here.

Hike on the Crescent Trail (Sunday)

A group hike on the Crescent Trail in Fairport will celebrate mothers while giving hikers a chance to learn about the many parenting methods of the animal kingdom.

The three-mile hike begins at 1:30 p.m. No sign-up is needed. Hikers can park at Egypt Park on 99 Victor Road. You can learn more here.