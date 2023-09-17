Crash involving car and two motorcyles in Mendon

MENDON, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that on Saturday evening about 7:24 p.m. deputies said there was a crash involving a car and two motorcycles.

Deputies said the preliminary showed that a 2016 Subaru was driving north on Pittsford Mendon Road, making a left turn into a driveway on the west side of the road. A 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Pittsford Mendon Road and hit the Subaru making the left turn. After the impact, the Harley Davidson crossed into the northbound lane of travel and hit a 2002 custom motorcycle that stopped while the car was making its turn.

The Subaru driver was not injured. The operator and passenger on the 2005 Harley Davidson were taken to Strong Hospital. The Harley Davidson driver was listed in critical condition. The passenger had a lower leg injury. The rider of the other motorcycle was also taken to Strong Hospital with a lower leg injury as well.

MCSO is continuing their investigation and said drugs and alcohol are not a factor in the investigation.