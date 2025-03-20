Motorcycle crash in Ovid takes the life of a 23-year-old man

OVID, N.Y. — A motorcycle accident claimed the life of a young man in Seneca County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of County Road 139 and Hall Road in Ovid.

According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Wheeler, 23, was riding his motorcycle west when he veered off the road. Wheeler collided with a parked pickup truck and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Deputies said that members from the Criminal Investigation Division interviewed witnesses at the scene and that County Road 139 was closed for three hours Wednesday as investigations occurred.

Deputies said that a preliminary report indicated that both speed and high wind gusts were contributing factors in the crash.

