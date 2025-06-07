Motorcycle crashes into woman on ride-on lawnmower in Ogden, neighbor says

OGDEN, N.Y – A woman on Westside Drive in Ogden said there was a crash involving a lawnmower and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon.

The neighbor told News10NBC that a woman was mowing her lawn on a ride-on lawnmower and turned around in the street when a motorcycle crashed into her. She said the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

There’s no word on the motorcycle rider or that person’s condition.

This is a developing story. News10NBC has reached out to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and will update the story when we get more information.