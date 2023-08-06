Motorcycle veers off road, crashes in Town of Jerusalem

JARUSALEM, N.Y. — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office’s is investigating a motorcycle crash in the Town of Jerusalem.

Officials say on Saturday at 5:42 p.m. a motorcycle traveling north on Italy Friend Road veered off the roadway and hit a ditch.

The 39-year-old driver, Travis Rogers of Bloomfield, was ejected from the motorcycle during the crash and suffered injuries. Rogers was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital.

This investigation is still on going.