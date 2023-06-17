Motorcyclist, 74, dies in crash in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. — A motorcyclist died after colliding with another motorcycle in Geneva on Saturday. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on State Route 14 and Armstrong Road.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says Ronald Verschage, 74 of Farmington, died at the scene. He fell off his motorcycle after crashing into the back of the other motorcycle as it was turning onto Armstrong Road.

An ambulance took the other motorcyclist to Geneva General Hospital to treat minor injuries. Deputies are still investigating the crash and say drugs or alcohol weren’t the cause.

The West Lake Road and White Springs fire departments also responded to the crash.