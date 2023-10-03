Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Canandaigua; Arrested for DWI

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after he and a car collided in Canandaigua on Monday night. Ontario County deputies say the motorcyclist was driving while intoxicated.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. at State Route 332 and Parkside Drive. Deputies says a car was traveling north on State Route 332 when it make a left turn into Tom Wahl’s plaza. That’s when the car collided with the motorcycle heading south.

The motorcyclist, a 65-year-old Rochester man, was airlifted Strong Hospital and arrested for driving while intoxicated. The driver of the car, a 71-year-old Canandaigua resident, was taken by ambulance to Thompson Hospital.

Deputies are still investigating the crash. The Canandaigua Fire Department and Canandaigua Emergency Squad also responded to the crash.