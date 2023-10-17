Motorcyclist charged in September hit-and-run on West Ridge Road

GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police arrested a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run that left a man with serious injuries.

Cody Waters, 32, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident. This charge stems from a serious hit-and-run crash on West Ridge Road last month.

On Sept. 3, Geoffrey Ballard was using a crosswalk on West Ridge Road when he noticed three motorcycles coming toward him. He was hit by one of them. Two motorcyclists stopped a short time later, but a third left the scene.

Ballard suffered serious injuries, including a broken leg and broken ribs.

Waters was issued an appearance ticket. He will answer to the charges in Greece Town Court.