Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Lake Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was critically injured Thursday evening after crashing into an SUC at Lake Avenue and Maplewood Park, Rochester Police say.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Police said the motorcycle was heading north on Lake Avenue at a high rate of speed, too fast to stop when the SUV, heading south on Lake, made a left turn onto Maplewood Park. The motorcycle hit the SUV on the passenger side.

The motorcycle operator, a 37-year-old man from Greece, has life-threatening injuries and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Nobody in the SUV was hurt, and at this point, the SUV driver has not been charged with anything.

The area has since reopened to traffic.