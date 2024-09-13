Motorcyclist dead after crash on Route 63 near Wayland/North Dansville line

WAYLAND, N.Y. — State Police are investigating a deadly crash near Wayland on Thursday night. Route 633 in that area is closed down as troopers investigate.

Police say a motorcycle and SUV crashed head-on. It happened on Route 63 near the North Dansville and Wayland town line. Troopers say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 63 is closed from North Dansville to County Road 90 in Perkinsville. There is no word at this point as to what caused the crash.