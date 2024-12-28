Motorcyclist dies after collision with pickup truck at West Ridge and Long Pond roads
GREECE, N.Y. – The Greece Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Saturday afternoon at the intersection of West Ridge Road and Long Pond Road.
The collision involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck. The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where that person died from the injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. No further details are available.