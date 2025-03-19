Motorcyclist dies in crash at intersection in Parma

PARMA, N.Y. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash at an intersection in Parma on Wednesday morning.

The driver of the car that hit the motorcycle was ticketed with failing to yield. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say the motorcycle and a Subaru were heading in opposite directions on Route 104. The crash happened when the Subaru was turning left on Route 259 in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and died of their injuries. The Subaru driver had minor injuries.