Motorcyclist dies in crash in Town of Ontario

ONTARIO, N.Y. — A 59-year-old man has died after his motorcycle and a car crashed in Wayne County on Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 11:45 p.m. on State Route 104 in the Town of Ontario. Sheriff’s deputies have identified the motorcyclist who died as Dale Bogardus of Ontario.

Deputies say the motorcycle hit the back of the car. An ambulance rushed Bogardus to Strong Hospital after the crash, where he later died. No one in the car was injured.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash.