WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — State police say a 36-year-old man died after losing control of his motorcycle on a wet stretch of road in Butler, Wayne County. It happened at the intersection of State Route 89 and Montana Road.

Troopers say the man was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. They say he was traveling to Atlantic City with a group of motorcyclists.

No one else was involved in the crash.