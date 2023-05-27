Motorcyclist has serious injuries after being hit by car making illegal turn

BATAVIA, N.Y. -Batavia Police are investigating a serious motorcycle vs. car accident that happened on Saturday on West Main Street at the Tops Supermarket intersection.

The motorcyle driven by Gregory Vigiano, 34, of Batavia, was eastbound on West Main Street at the Tops intersection when a car driven by Rebecca Santiago, 32, of Stafford, made an illegal left turn, hitting the motorcycle.

The victim had serious injuries and was taken to Strong Hospital by Mercy Flight and is in guarded/critical condition.

The driver of the car was ticketed for making an illegal left turn and operating with a suspended drivers license.