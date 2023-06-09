Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near Marketplace Mall

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A motorcyclist is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash on Friday morning near Marketplace Mall.

The motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection of Hylan Drive and Marketplace Drive. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8:40 a.m. Deputies say the motorcycle was traveling north on Hylan Drive. The crash happened after the car made a left turn in front of the motorcycle.

An ambulance took the motorcyclist to the hospital. Deputies are interviewing the driver of the car.