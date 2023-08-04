Motorcyclist killed in Route 332 crash in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was killed today when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Route 332 and Collett Road on Thursday.

Joshua P. Arena, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a vehicle driven by Cailyn T. Allanell, 18, of Farmington entered the intersection from Collett Road to turn south on Route 332 and collided with the motorcycle at about 5:35 p.m. Allanell was ticketed with failing to yield the right of way. Deputies say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Route 332 northbound was closed from Route 96 to Loomis Road while members of the Sheriff’s Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the crash. Farmington Ambulance, Farmington Fire Department and the New York State Police also responded.