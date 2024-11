WEBSTER, N.Y. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Tuesday on State Route 104, near Five Mile Line Road, in the Town of Webster.

A motorcycle operated by an 18-year-old man was headed west on Route 104 when it struck a pickup in the rear, according to the New York State Police. The driver of the pickup was not injured, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Troopers said the investigation is continuing.