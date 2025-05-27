Motorcyclist recovering after hitting utility pole in Clarkson

CLARKSON, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of W. Ridge Road and Redman Road in the Town of Clarkson for a motorcycle crash on Tuesday at 6:55 p.m.

Investigators believe a mechanical issue caused the motorcyclist, traveling eastbound on W. Ridge Road, to lose control of the motorcycle and hit a utility pole.

The motorcyclist, a 38-year-old man from Holley, was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

W. Ridge Road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.