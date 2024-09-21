Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash; police say other driver left the scene

A motorcyclist was in critical condition after a crash Friday night at the intersection of Clifford Avenue and Spiegel Park.

Rochester Police say the crash happened about 11:30 p.m., when a motorcycle on Clifford Avenue was hit by another vehicle. Police say that vehicle left the scene. The motorcyclist, a Rochester man, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries. As of early Saturday afternoon, police said his condition remained critical but stable.

Nobody is in custody and the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.