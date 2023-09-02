Motorcyclist seriously injured in Penfield crash

PENFIELD, N.Y. — A 29-year-old motorcyclist from Rochester was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries after a crash at around 8:13 p.m. Friday in the area of 1760 Empire Blvd.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist was operating a 1985 Harley Davidson east on Empire Boulevard when a westbound 2020 BMW driven by a 54-year-old man made a left turn into his path, causing a collision. Then, a 2019 Ford driven by an 85-year-old woman hit a portion of the motorcycle., the Sheriff’s Office said.

The motorcyclist suffered facial and pelvic injuries that are considered serious, The BMW driver was taken to Highland Hospital as a precaution, and the Ford driver was not injured. All drivers are cooperating with the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The eastbound lane of Empire Boulevard is blocked while deputies investigate. West Webster Fire Department is helping the Sheriff’s Office with traffic control.