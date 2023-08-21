Motorcyclist struck by hit-and-run driver on Hudson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after he was thrown from his vehicle when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday evening, according to Rochester City Police.

Police said the crash, which took place around 6:15 p.m. happened in the area of Hudson Avenue and Upper Falls Boulevard. They say a black car went through the red light and struck the motorcycle. The motorcyclist, a 48-year-old man from Rochester, was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered a laceration as well as pain; at Strong his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. The car left the scene before police arrived.

The area has since opened up for traffic. Police say the investigation is ongoing.