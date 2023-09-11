Motorcyle rider seriously injured after being hit by alleged drunk driver

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. – On Sunday night the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office went to a crash involving a pickup truck and motorcycle on State Route 20A in the Town of Sheldon.

The sheriff’s office said Gary S. Konfederath, 40, of Varysburg, N.Y. drove a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado

southbound from a driveway and pulled straight out into the westbound lane of State Route 20A,

directly into the path of an oncoming 2003 Suzuki motorcycle. The motorcycle hit the driver

side of the truck, which caused serious injuries to the motorcycle rider. The victim was flown by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center for several serious injuries and is currently in the Trauma Intensive Care Unit.

Konfederath was forced to give blood for a chemical test by a search warrant after he refused to do so. He was then charged with vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and failed to yield right of way entering roadway.

He was arraigned where his license was suspended pending prosecution and Konfederath was then released on his own recognizance and is scheduled for the next court appearance on September 18.

