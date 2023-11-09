Moulin Rouge is on stage at West Herr Auditorium Theatre through Nov. 19

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The stage adaptation of the beloved film Moulin Rouge opened on Tuesday night at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre and Performing Arts Center on East Main Street in the City of Rochester. This is the second touring show of the Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s season, following last month’s production of Frozen at the newly-renamed space.

Moulin Rouge is a bohemian love story that follows Christian, a penniless poet, who falls in love with Satine, a celebrated Parisian courtesan in search of a better life.

News10NBC’s Emily Putnam spoke with the show’s leading man, actor Christian Douglas who plays the role originated by Ewan McGreggor in the 2001 film. He and his character have a lot in common, including a first name.

“He’s a songwriter, too, and I’m a songwriter,” said Douglas. “Christian the songwriter playing Christian the songwriter. Pretty wild.”

The beloved story, which is loosely inspired by the operas La bohème and La Traviata, employs a lively soundtrack featuring pop music hits spanning several decades. True to the jukebox style of the film, the stage version weaves in some new musical surprises.

“Almost all of the musical numbers that are in the movie are still in the show, plus 70 more numbers, basically,” said Douglas. “Any top 40 song from the past, like, 30 years is probably in there. It’s pretty amazing, and it still drives the story forward.”

The show swept the 2021 TONY Awards, taking home 10 total trophies, including Best Musical, Best Choreography, and Best Direction.

“The stage show is beautiful,” said Douglas. “From the lights to the set design, it’s truly a spectacle. Even the sort of simple scenes are gorgeous.”

The show’s four major themes – truth, beauty, freedom, and love – will take shape at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre through November 19. Click here for tickets and more information.

“We see the journey become so much deeper than just love,” said Douglas. “It’s about belonging, it’s about, you know, the truth of expression and sort of those bohemian ideals.”