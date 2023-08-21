Move in is underway at RIT for freshman and transfer students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thousands of freshman and transfer students will be moving in at the Rochester Institute of Technology on Monday.

RIT says the first-year class this year includes 3,300 students from 48 states and 47 countries. It says this is the one of the most academically prepared classes the school has seen, with the average high school GPA of 93.

RIT also says there are 11 Fulbright scholars enrolling this year and 112 new Ph.D. students, up 19 from a year ago. Students will move in between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.