Movies in the Park: Friday screening at Durand Eastman Golf Course

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Movies in the Park is back. Monroe County is holding seven film screenings for free at parks around the area from June to September. “The Greatest Game Ever Played” will be screened on Friday, July 7 at Durand Eastman Golf Course.

Before each movie screening, there will be a scavenger hunt as part of the Never Forget Rose campaign to honor the Veterans Outreach Center’s 50th anniversary of service.

Handmade copper roses have been placed around Monroe County’s Parks. Each one has a QR code linking you to learn about a local veteran and the memorial that honors them. On Friday, the scavenger hunt kicks off at 7 p.m.

Here is this year’s schedule for movie screenings, which begin half an hour after sunset: