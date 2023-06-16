Movies with a Downtown View begins Friday night with Black Panther
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Movies with a Downtown View kicks off on Friday night with a screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Because of weather, the screening will be moved inside to the Theater at Innovation Square on Chesnut Street. It starts at 7 p.m.
The organization Downtown Definitely is holding four movie screenings for free at Parcel 5 from June to September. People can sit on the lawn or bring a blanket and chair. All movie screenings begin at 7 p.m. Here is this season’s lineup:
- FRIDAY, JUNE 16 | BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
- FRIDAY, JULY 21 | THE GOONIES
- FRIDAY, AUGUST 25 | SOUL
- FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 | TOP GUN: MAVERICK
There will also be food trucks and vendors at Parcel 5. People can park at metered street parking, which is free after 6 p.m., or can park at the Midtown Garage.