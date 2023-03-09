Mr. Theo’s restaurant on Brooks Avenue is closing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After 40 years a local business is closing its doors. Mister Theo’s restaurant and lounge on Brooks Avenue across from the Rochester airport will close.

Its final day in business will be Sunday, March 12. In a statement on its Facebook page, the restaurant said:

“This goes out to all our devoted friends, customers and most of you I will refer to as family. We will miss you all after serving you for more than 40 years. It’s been an amazing journey and we thank you so much.”