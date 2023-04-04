MSCO: Man arrested for stealing car with women inside as owner was pumping gas in Henrietta

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A wild attempted carjacking happened at the Delta Sonic in Henrietta on Saturday afternoon.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say Keith Dobles got into a car while the owner was pumping gas, then drove away with the victim’s wife in the passenger seat.

The man ran after his car and drew his legally-owned handgun. Then, deputies say Dobles drove the car in reverse, pinning and dragging the owner, then drove forward and crashed into another car.

A witness helped detain Dobles while the victim held him at gunpoint. The 33-year-old is charged with felony robbery and assault. No one was seriously hurt.