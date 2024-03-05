Mt. Morris man shot and killed in Pittsburgh
MT. MORRIS, N.Y. – NEWS10NBC has learned Mt. Morris man was gunned down in Pennsylvania over the weekend.
Police say David Anthony Utley-Ralph was shot in the pelvis outside the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh around 11 Friday night.
The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The shooting happened just steps from half a dozen restaurants.
Days later there are still no arrests.
Police are looking for a small U-Haul box truck that left the scene that night. Right now police don’t have any suspect description.
“I just think it’s really sad it’s a shame. I work down here every day and it’s really calm down here. I don’t see anything happening,” said Aleysha Leach.
“It’s a place advertised to bring your kids. There’s a gym right now with the rock-climbing wall. Of course, its alarming, said Nicole Miniginoe.
Our Pittsburgh affiliate is in touch with police about any developments.