Mt. Morris Man Shot and Killed in Pittsburgh

Police say David Anthony Utley-Ralph was shot in the pelvis outside the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh around 11 Friday night.

The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The shooting happened just steps from half a dozen restaurants.

Days later there are still no arrests.

Police are looking for a small U-Haul box truck that left the scene that night. Right now police don’t have any suspect description.

“I just think it’s really sad it’s a shame. I work down here every day and it’s really calm down here. I don’t see anything happening,” said Aleysha Leach.

“It’s a place advertised to bring your kids. There’s a gym right now with the rock-climbing wall. Of course, its alarming, said Nicole Miniginoe.

Our Pittsburgh affiliate is in touch with police about any developments.