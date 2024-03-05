Mt. Morris man shot and killed in Pittsburgh

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

MT. MORRIS, N.Y. – NEWS10NBC has learned Mt. Morris man was gunned down in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Police say David Anthony Utley-Ralph was shot in the pelvis outside the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh around 11 Friday night.

The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The shooting happened just steps from half a dozen restaurants.

Days later there are still no arrests.

Police are looking for a small U-Haul box truck that left the scene that night. Right now police don’t have any suspect description.

“I just think it’s really sad it’s a shame. I work down here every day and it’s really calm down here. I don’t see anything happening,” said Aleysha Leach.

“It’s a place advertised to bring your kids. There’s a gym right now with the rock-climbing wall. Of course, its alarming, said Nicole Miniginoe.

Our Pittsburgh affiliate is in touch with police about any developments.