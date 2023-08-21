Mt. Olivet Baptist Church celebrates unity with Gospel Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mt. Olivet Baptist Church on Adams Street held its second annual Gospel Festival on Sunday morning.

Organizers invited families out to enjoy some free tunes played by choirs, an organ and more. They say this kind of unity is important, especially during a time where the city is struggling with violence. Organizers explained how gospel can bring unity.

“We just wanted to pull families out, with what our city is going through and what our country is going through, the division. We wanted to bring some unity in this community through the Gospel Fest,” said Rickey Harbey, a pastor at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.

The festival brought musical groups from all over.