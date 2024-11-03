MuCCC celebrates Day of the Dead with photos and art
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Multi-Use Community Cultural Center hosted Saturday’s celebration of the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead.
Symbolic of the holiday, event-goers brought photos of a loved one to celebrate and honor them. After a performance featuring some dancing and music, the audience enjoyed some refreshments while taking a look at altars created by local artists.