Multi-car crash in Gates sends three to hospital for treatment of minor injuries

GATES, N.Y. – A multi-car crash happened at the intersection of Buffalo Road and Howard Road around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Gates Police Chief Rob Long said several people involved in the crash sustained minor injuries. Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

