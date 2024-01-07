Multi-car crash on Route 490 in Brighton

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office went to the scene of a single car accident on eastbound State Route 490 at Landing Road in the Town of Brighton on Saturday at 9:35 p.m. While they were there an eastbound tractor trailer hit two cars that weren’t involved in the original accident, as well as a patrol car at the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Route 490 eastbound is closed between Penfield Road and Route 441.