Multi-car crash on Route 490 in Brighton
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office went to the scene of a single car accident on eastbound State Route 490 at Landing Road in the Town of Brighton on Saturday at 9:35 p.m. While they were there an eastbound tractor trailer hit two cars that weren’t involved in the original accident, as well as a patrol car at the scene.
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Route 490 eastbound is closed between Penfield Road and Route 441.