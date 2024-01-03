Multi-county drug investigation leads to 10 arrests, 11th suspect at large

Ten people were arrested and an eleventh is being sought after a long-term, multi-county investigation into narcotics sales in the Finger lakes region.

The arrests — which came as a result of evidence from search warrants executed June 20 in Ontario, Monroe, Wayne, Seneca and Oneida counties — were made Wednesday, Jan. 3. Investigators seized “a significant quantity” of narcotics, five handguns, a rifle and approximately $30,000 in cash when they executed the warrants.

The following were indicted Tuesday:

Aubrey Reed, left, and Joemaine Bogan. (Photos: Ontario County Sheriff’s Office)

— Aubrey Reed, aka “Boots,” 44, of Geneva, charged with fourth-degree conspiracy and third-degree criminal possession of controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

— Joemaine Bogan, aka “Maino,” 47, of Canandaigua, charged with fourth-degree conspiracy, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Kyle Shorter, left and Joseph McClam (Photo: Ontario County Sheriff’s Office)

— Kyle Shorter, 31, of Geneva, charged with fourth-degree conspiracy, fifth-degree criminal possession of controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

— Joseph McClam, aka “Jojo,” 62, of Geneva, charged with fourth-degree conspiracy and third-degree criminal possession of controlled substance.

— David Delvalle, 28, of Geneva, charged with fourth-degree conspiracy and third-degree criminal possession of controlled substance.

— Tyson Moody, 27, of Newark, charged with fourth-degree conspiracy, third-degree criminal possession of controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

— Tosha Steel, 37, of Geneva, charged with fourth-degree conspiracy and third-degree criminal possession of controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

— Willie Smallwood, aka “Stacks,” 34, of Geneva, charged with fourth-degree conspiracy.

— Marc Russ, 46, of Geneva, charged with fourth-degree conspiracy, third-and fourth-degree criminal possession of controlled substance, and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

— Lexie White, 28, of Waterloo, charged with fourth-degree conspiracy.

The other suspect — Sharif Parker aka “Reef,” 36, formerly of Newark — was indicted on charges of fourth-degree conspiracy, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and second-degree money laundering. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and New York State police executed the warrants, and the arrests were made by the Ontario, Wayne and Seneca sheriff’s offices, Geneva Police and New York State Police.