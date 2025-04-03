Multi-million dollar paving project is underway on I-90

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A $61.5 million paving project is underway on a stretch of I-90 between Ontario and Monroe counties.

Crews will pave a four-mile stretch between Exit 44 to Canandaigua and Victor and Exit 45 to Rochester, Victor, and 490. The Thruway Authority says over 60,000 vehicles travel on that stretch every day.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026. Crews will crack the concrete pavement and roll over the surface with asphalt. They’ll also renovate the bridge’s railing and drainage systems and install a snow fence to prevent blowing snow.

Drivers may encounter lane closures while construction is underway.