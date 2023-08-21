Multiple businesses broken into in Rochester and Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating a series of break-ins across Rochester and Irondequoit.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw smashed windows at the Cricket Wireless and Subway restaurant on Ridge Road in Irondequoit in addition to Skip’s on the Ridge and Donuts Delite on West Ridge Road in the city.

Rochester Police say property was stolen at both Skip’s and Donuts Delite. No one is in custody.

News10NBC reached out to Irondequoit Police and is waiting on a response.