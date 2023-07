ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say multiple cars were hit with gunfire on Van Auker Street Sunday morning.

At 9:15 a.m. officers responded to Van Auker Street after a report of a vehicle getting hit by gun shots. At the scene, officers found multiple vehicles damaged by gunfire. All of the involved vehicles were unoccupied and police say no one was injured.

Police are asking anyone who has information to call 911.