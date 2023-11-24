Multiple cars vandalized at Tryon Estates apartments

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several cars were vandalized at Tryon Estates apartments in Rochester.

News10NBC’s photojournalist captured car windows with smashed glass. We’re reached out to Rochester Police for more information. One resident of the apartment complex spoke about the vandalism.

“Guess what, you’re making it so people don’t want to live here anymore, do business anymore. We wake up to our stuff stolen. That’s not cool, man,” said Shannon Dentinger.

This is a developing story.

Car window smashed at Tryon Estates apartments (Ian Bridgman / WHEC)