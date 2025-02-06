Three children taken to hospital after house fire in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Three children were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Batavia on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out on Vine Street off East Main Street. Our photojournalist was at the scene around 1 a.m., spotting multiple ambulances and smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters could later be seen gathering around one another, clearly exhausted from the firefight and rescuing the children from the home.

The City of Batavia Fire Department said it will provide more information later this morning. Check back for updates.