Multiple crashes happen on local highways as lake effect snow comes down

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There were multiple crashes in the Rochester region on Thursday morning as the lake effect snow came down and winds picked up.

News10NBC photojournalist saw a tractor-trailer that had jackknifed on I-490 near Pratt Road. Our photojournalist also saw a slowdown on I-590 North near Monroe County after a multi-car crash. Emergency vehicles were at the scene.

Thursday is a Yellow Alert Day. You can see the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather team here.