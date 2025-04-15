Multiple departments battle garage fire in Ontario County
Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — Multiple fire departments battled flames at a garage on O’Neill Road in Ontario County on Monday night.
The fire broke out around 7:40 p.m. between Lima-Livonia Townline and Shelter roads. Firefighters say the fire took 40 minutes to get it under control. The nearby house was not damaged but the garage was deemed a total loss.
We’re working to learn what caused the fire. The Richmond, Bristol, Hemlock, and East Bloomfield departments were the ones that responded.