Multiple fire crews battle large blaze of multiple buildings in Seneca County

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. — Because of a large and ongoing fire of multiple buildings, the Village of Ovid is running out of water.

A large fire involving multiple buildings broke out at the Big M Supermarket on Main Street in Seneca County. The Ovid Fire Department shared photos on Facebook showing the supermarket engulfed in flames around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fire teams from multiple counties responded to the scene to help combat the blaze. Authorities have urged residents to avoid the entire Main Street block for safety reasons.

The Seneca County Health Department sent out a release asking all residents to conserve water. Due to a “large and ongoing structure fire.”

News10NBC has contacted first responders for more information regarding the incident.

Read the full release from the Health Department below:

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.