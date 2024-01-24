Multiple fire crews fight large house fire in Perinton

PERINTON, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews are responding to a house fire in the Town of Perinton.

A viewer, Thomas List, sent News10NBC the following photos:

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene, and are urging you to avoid this area while crews fight this fire. The Penfield, Fairport, and East Rochester fire departments are also at the scene at 1 Benton Circle.

News10NBC is working to learn more information and will bring you any updates once they are available.