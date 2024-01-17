Crews battle two house fires and a three-alarm building fire across the city

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is battling at least three fires that broke out overnight across the city.

News10NBC heard about the first fire at a home around midnight on Carl Street on the city’s north side between North Clinton Avenue and Remington Street. Our photojournalist saw flames coming out of the second floor of the two-story house.

Soon after, firefighters responded to another house fire on Tremont Street on the city’s southwest side. We’re waiting to hear back from RFD on the severity of that fire.

Firefighters also responded to a three-alarm fire that broke out at a brick building on Jefferson Avenue near Bartlett Street on the southwest side. The building has a store on the ground floor and apartments on the second floor. When crews arrived, they saw flames and heavy smoke on both floors and the roof.

Even at 5:30 Wednesday morning, fire crews and medical professionals from AMR are on the scene. An RTS bus is also at the scene to provide a warming center for the first responders. In addition RG&E crews are on the scene to cut the gas and electricity to the building.

Rochester Fire public information officer Santos Cruz said the frigid temperatures and freezing ground make the flames difficult to fight.

“We want to make sure that the firefighters are coming out of the fire are getting somewhere to stay warm and they’re exchanging as we go along to make sure that we keep everybody safe,” said Rochester Fire public information officer Santos Cruz.

Cruz explained how first responders keep safe from the intense smoke.

“Firefighters do have their respiratory gear which they are wearing to make sure that they don’t breathe in this vast amount of smoke. As we clearly see, you don’t need to be inside of the structure to suffer from smoke inhalation,” Cruz said.

We’re reached out to RFD for more information and to learn about whether anyone was injured in the fires. This is a developing story.