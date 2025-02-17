15 people injured after Delta plane landing at Toronto airport overturns

At least 15 people were injured Monday after a Delta Air Lines plane appeared to have overturned upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Footage posted on social media and broadcast from the airport showed a surreal scene — the plane flipped completely upside-down as emergency workers evacuated passengers and attended to the crash site.

“We just landed. Our plane crashed. It’s upside-down,” John Nelson, who took the video, said as he walked away from the plane. He noted that “most people appear to be OK” and that passengers were getting off of the plane.

All passengers and crew members have been accounted for, the airport said in a social media post.

Twelve of the injured sustained minor injuries and were transported by ground for medical attention, said Lawrence Saindon, a superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services.

Two others were in critical condition and were airlifted to a nearby trauma center, Saindon said.

Another among the injured, a child, was taken by ambulance to a hospital in downtown Toronto, Saindon said.

The extent of the other injuries was unclear, but there were not believed to be any fatalities, according to the Association of Flight Attendants union, which posted on social media that it was responding to the event.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that Delta Air Lines Flight 4819, which was operated by Endeavor Air and was arriving from Minneapolis, crashed while landing in Toronto around 2:45 p.m.

A total of 80 people were on the plane, a CRJ-900, the FAA said. It did not specify how many were crew members and how many were passengers.

Delta said it is “aware of reports” of the flight incident and is working to confirm details.

Toronto Pearson is under a ground stop “due to an aircraft emergency,” meaning all departures and arrivals are canceled for the time being, according to the National Airspace System Status from the FAA.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will investigate the incident, according to the FAA.

Rebecca Cohen

Rebecca Cohen is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Jesse Rodriguez and Jay Blackman contributed.