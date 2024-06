IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Multiple people were hurt in a hit-and-run overnight around North Goodman Street and Reynolds Avenue in Irondequoit.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw medical crews treating victims at the scene just before midnight. Their injuries appear to be minor.

News10NBC also saw a BMW car with heavy damage to the front bumper at the scene. We’re reached out to Irondequoit Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.