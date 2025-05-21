Multiple pets perish in Lyons house fire

LYONS, N.Y. — Several pets died in a house fire Tuesday on Cherry Street in Lyons, Wayne County. The fire occurred just before 5 p.m.

The initial 911 call reported an explosion, officials said.

Lyons Fire Chief Phil Darcangelo said no one was home at the time of the fire, which firefighters had under control by 5:35 p.m.

One cat managed to escape, but a dog, rabbit, and two other cats died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI