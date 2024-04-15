Multiple police officers shot near Syracuse

By News10NBC

Multiple Police Officers Shot

LIVERPOOL, N.Y.- Multiple police officers were shot in Liverpool, a residential area near Syracuse.

It happened on Darien Drive in the Town of Salina. That is close to I-90.

Neighbors are advised to stay in place there until further notice. At this point it is not clear if anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as we learn more.