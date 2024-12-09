Multiple school districts will hold votes for improvement projects on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the year is nearing its end, multiple local school districts are holding votes for capital improvement projects.

Here are the school districts holding votes on Tuesday, Dec. 10. If your school district has an upcoming improvement project vote, email webmaster@whec.com to let us know about it:

Greece Central School District

Greece CSD is seeking to reconfigure and add classroom spaces for its capital improvement plan. The district is also looking to increase maintenance on roofs, windows, bathrooms, and more. The district says the project won’t increase residents’ tax bills and the total cost of the project would be just over $72 million.

You can read more here. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on 1790 Latta Road.

East Irondequoit Central School District

East Irondequoit CSD is seeking to create career and technical education classrooms for its capital improvement plan. The plan also calls for increasing air-conditioned spaces, replacing the football field turf, and developing the property on Densmore Road. The district says the project won’t increase residents’ tax bills. The total cost is just under $40 million, funded through state aid and the Capital Reserve Fund.

You can read more here. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at East Ridge High School.

Spencerport Central School District

Spencerport CSD is seeking to upgrade the Library Media Centers and STEAM classrooms for modern learning in its capital improvement plan. The district is also looking to upgrade its HVAC system, plumbing, electrical, and other infrastructure for health and safety. Other proposals include upgrading the high school performing arts spaces and improving outdoor spaces including playgrounds. The proposal totals $80 million and the district says it will have a minimal tax impact.

You can read more here. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the district office on 71 Lyell Ave.

Brockport Central School District

Brockport CSD is seeking to improve its boiler, parking lot, HVAC system, electrical system, and more in its capital improvement plan. The district is also looking to renovate the Barclay School Kitchen and upgrade the pool. The total cost is nearly $66 million and most of the funding would come from NYS Building Aid.

You can read more here. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Technology and Training Center.